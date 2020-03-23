Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stock Position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in 58.com were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WUBA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in 58.com by 735.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 469,306 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 58.com by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in 58.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,474,000 after purchasing an additional 64,902 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in 58.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in 58.com by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

58.com stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.00. 37,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,548. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. 58.com Inc has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $72.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WUBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. China International Capital downgraded 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. CICC Research downgraded 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded 58.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

