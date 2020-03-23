Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,859 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,524,000 after buying an additional 1,304,388 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,195,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,639,000 after purchasing an additional 442,494 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,370,000 after purchasing an additional 213,426 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,471,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,132,000 after purchasing an additional 207,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded down $7.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.78. 1,972,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,723,073. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.31, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

