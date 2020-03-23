Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 83,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Williams Companies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,474,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811,552 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,977,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,642 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $34,198,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 49.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,901,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,139 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,964,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,780,744. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.04%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,246,838.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Creel acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,567.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.