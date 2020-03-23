Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $56,326.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,326.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at $531,353.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.69.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $106.82. The company had a trading volume of 469,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,922. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $196.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

