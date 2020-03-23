Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 366.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Barclays raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.73.

In other news, VP Dennis V. Arriola bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE traded down $7.83 on Monday, hitting $91.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,980. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.13 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

