Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,518 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,623,976 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $519,561,000 after acquiring an additional 258,793 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,167,458 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $278,940,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,363,608 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $235,548,000 after acquiring an additional 234,583 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $221,974,000 after acquiring an additional 427,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $185,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.45. 5,262,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,213,064. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.90.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

