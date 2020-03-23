Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $73.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,564,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,137,923. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura lowered their target price on Marriott International from to in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Sunday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.18.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

