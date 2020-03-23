Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $4.36 Million Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Monster Beverage by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 25,557,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,153,000 after buying an additional 684,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,856,000 after buying an additional 113,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,452,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,795,000 after buying an additional 1,934,311 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,383,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,101,000 after buying an additional 2,322,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,809,000 after buying an additional 79,068 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.94.

In other news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.18. 175,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,921,642. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.08. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.54.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

