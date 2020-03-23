Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,864 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 216,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.12% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 4th quarter worth about $824,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,788,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 588,586 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after buying an additional 119,181 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 964,569 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,565,000 after buying an additional 24,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA alerts:

NYSE:BVN traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $7.28. 906,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -181.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.33). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $235.49 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. HSBC downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.