Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,319 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.69. 2,911,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,752,671. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.57.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

