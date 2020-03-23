Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $5.73 Million Stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 214,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,548,590. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

