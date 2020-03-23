Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $7.05 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,088 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 70,293 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LVS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,377,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,296,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.23.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 96.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.42.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

