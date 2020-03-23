Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $7.12 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,929 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,918,870,000 after purchasing an additional 229,189 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYK traded down $11.19 on Monday, reaching $128.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,479. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $126.05 and a 12-month high of $226.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.86.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

