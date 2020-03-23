Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,049,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,365,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882,982 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,467,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,208,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,548,963,000 after acquiring an additional 893,951 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,905,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,246,000 after acquiring an additional 690,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 937,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,739,000 after purchasing an additional 513,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.31.

Shares of ES stock traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.51. 233,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,253,256. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $67.42 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

