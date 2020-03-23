Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,112,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,388,000 after purchasing an additional 872,046 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,146,000 after purchasing an additional 563,597 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $38,511,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 7,559.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 374,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 369,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,145,000 after purchasing an additional 348,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR traded down $4.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,537,122. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.