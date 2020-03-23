Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 149.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,282 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,182 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.09% of GAP worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in GAP by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,748,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $207,720,000 after acquiring an additional 147,963 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GAP by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,962,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $52,383,000 after purchasing an additional 191,799 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of GAP by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,785,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,307,000 after purchasing an additional 501,494 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 2,651.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 31.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,358,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 322,037 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GAP stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,874,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,370,361. Gap Inc has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

GPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on GAP from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on GAP from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.47.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

