Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 97.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.06% of Davita worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Davita during the third quarter worth $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Davita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Davita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Davita by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Davita by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Davita alerts:

Shares of DVA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.82. 92,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.74. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.60. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Davita’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price target on shares of Davita in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Davita in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $1,618,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $621,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.