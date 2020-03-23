Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 605,628 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.06% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $704,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,102,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,750,000 after buying an additional 378,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 34,686,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,697,808. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.48. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 57.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

