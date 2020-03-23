Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,534 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 791.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BK traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,216,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,740,055. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $53.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

