Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMI stock traded down $8.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.27. 951,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,141. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.83.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. Cummins’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.53.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

