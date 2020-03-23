Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 103,500 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.05.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.61. 1,376,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,395,990. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

