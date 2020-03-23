Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 13,308 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,308 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Global Payments by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $203.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.88.

NYSE GPN traded down $1.20 on Monday, hitting $117.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,292. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $116.24 and a 52-week high of $209.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,435 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.