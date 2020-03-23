Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 14,700 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.08. The stock had a trading volume of 91,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,548. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a twelve month low of $36.32 and a twelve month high of $64.32.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.