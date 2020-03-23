Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 160,257 Shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160,257 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.05% of Weibo worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 2,715.2% during the 4th quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd now owns 844,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,145,000 after purchasing an additional 814,571 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,706,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 290,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 186,572 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 613,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,426,000 after purchasing an additional 103,571 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Weibo by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 743,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,442,000 after buying an additional 99,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

WB stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.59. 905,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,023. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.96. Weibo Corp has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.51.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $468.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.99 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weibo Corp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

