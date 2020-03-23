Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 16,605 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,605 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,053,000 after buying an additional 17,421 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 829.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 155,518 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

Paychex stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other Paychex news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

