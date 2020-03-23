Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,900 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $12.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,502. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $214.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.35.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

