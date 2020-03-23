Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 19,300 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $199,854.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,639,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,156 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $236,434.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,681,869.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,558,824 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BBY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.12. 2,007,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,967,751. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.94.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

