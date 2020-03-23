Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 23,600 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Waste Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $152,112.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,479.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WM stock traded down $5.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.66. The company had a trading volume of 278,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,046. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.38. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. CIBC started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.43.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

