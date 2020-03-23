Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 4,800 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Charter Equity raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.29.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,482 shares of company stock worth $2,436,651 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,623. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $128.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

