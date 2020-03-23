Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 6,900 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $5.11 on Monday, hitting $74.61. The company had a trading volume of 89,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.67 and a 200-day moving average of $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.61.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

