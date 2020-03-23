Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 83,500 Shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,500 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $63,578,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 84.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,210,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,491,000 after buying an additional 4,227,266 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 45,032,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,663 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 2,144.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,264,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.28. 1,123,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,208,553. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.24. CNH Industrial NV has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNHI. Deutsche Bank upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

