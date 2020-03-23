Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,761 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.58. 175,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,951,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 69.53% and a net margin of 11.64%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.81.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $22,341,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,938 shares of company stock valued at $121,050,177. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

