Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 30th.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $40.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 0.34.

CALM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens raised Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

