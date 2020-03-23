Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Caleres (NYSE:CAL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Caleres from a “positive” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Caleres to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caleres has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Get Caleres alerts:

NYSE:CAL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.64. 56,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,561. The company has a market capitalization of $207.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. Caleres has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.18 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caleres will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,692,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,207,000 after buying an additional 200,883 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 884,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,000,000 after acquiring an additional 64,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,271,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after acquiring an additional 41,079 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.