Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 106.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCJ. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $12.27.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.59 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 10,895.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,130.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

