Campbell Soup’s (CPB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $59.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPB. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

NYSE CPB traded down $2.89 on Monday, hitting $42.41. 259,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,564,478. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average of $47.70. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $35.27 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $13,442,911,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,092,000 after acquiring an additional 115,676 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth about $2,819,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth about $85,513,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,366,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,512,000 after purchasing an additional 80,497 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

