Canadian National Railway (CNR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

3/16/2020 – Canadian National Railway was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$126.00.

3/16/2020 – Canadian National Railway was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$118.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$138.00.

3/13/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$109.00.

3/11/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$125.00 to C$113.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Canadian National Railway was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$138.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$130.00.

1/29/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$122.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$97.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Canadian National Railway was given a new C$97.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$135.00.

1/29/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$127.00 to C$126.00.

1/29/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$123.00 to C$130.00.

1/29/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$119.00 to C$120.00.

Shares of TSE CNR traded down C$0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$98.56. 2,515,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,597. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$92.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$127.96. The firm has a market cap of $70.64 billion and a PE ratio of 16.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$117.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.88%.

In related news, Director Denis Losier sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.00, for a total transaction of C$207,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,254 shares in the company, valued at C$17,601,569.73. Also, Director Donald Carty acquired 3,290 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$124.28 per share, with a total value of C$408,891.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at C$8,700,566.06. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,451 shares of company stock valued at $427,559 and sold 18,200 shares valued at $2,160,423.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

