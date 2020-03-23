Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$27.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 123.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CNQ. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.67.

Shares of CNQ stock traded down C$0.05 on Monday, hitting C$12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,284,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,649,624. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$9.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion and a PE ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$32.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.1300002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.97, for a total value of C$1,259,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,487,623.06. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$158,970.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,567.76. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,336,682.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

