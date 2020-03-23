Capital One Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Cimarex Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on XEC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.11.

XEC stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 24,971 shares of company stock worth $440,279. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $279,985,000 after buying an additional 259,351 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $635,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

