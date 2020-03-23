Capital One Financial Comments on Diamondback Energy Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.78.

Shares of FANG opened at $18.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average is $80.11. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.