Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Position Lessened by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,159,654 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.17% of Capital One Financial worth $80,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.83. 516,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,752,671. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.90 and a 200 day moving average of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Capital One Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

