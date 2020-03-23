Capital One Financial Weighs in on Ring Energy Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Ring Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ring Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities lowered Ring Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Johnson Rice lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Roth Capital lowered Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ring Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

Shares of REI opened at $0.70 on Monday. Ring Energy has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,505 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 102,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 770.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 119,258 shares in the last quarter.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

