Capitala Finance (CPTA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Capitala Finance (NASDAQ: CPTA):

3/20/2020 – Capitala Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. The company invests primarily in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, senior and second-lien loans and equity securities. Capitala Finance Corp. is headquartered in Charlotte, United States. “

3/18/2020 – Capitala Finance was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/13/2020 – Capitala Finance was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2020 – Capitala Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. The company invests primarily in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, senior and second-lien loans and equity securities. Capitala Finance Corp. is headquartered in Charlotte, United States. “

Shares of Capitala Finance stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Capitala Finance Corp has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 62.79% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 million. Analysts expect that Capitala Finance Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.35%. Capitala Finance’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Capitala Finance by 2,335.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 23,355 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. 17.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

