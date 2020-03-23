Cappasity (CAPP) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $522,865.82 and approximately $54,878.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDAX, IDEX and Cryptopia. In the last week, Cappasity has traded 46.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cappasity alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00051684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000629 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.56 or 0.04146141 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00065745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00037744 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015539 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012927 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,151,696 tokens. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cappasity Token Trading

Cappasity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, Kucoin and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cappasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cappasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.