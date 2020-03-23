Capstone Companies (CAPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of CAPC stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.03. Capstone Companies has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.22.

Capstone Companies Company Profile

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products in North America and internationally. It offers wireless remote-controlled LED accent, LED under cabinet, LED solar patio, LED motion sensor, and LED wall utility lights, as well as LED gooseneck lanterns, CPC power failure bulbs, and wireless remote-control outlets.

