Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 198.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,484 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $8,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.44. 223,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,076. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $117.65 and a twelve month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

