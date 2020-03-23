Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 63,543.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,390 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.11% of Black Knight worth $10,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $3,205,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,897,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,858,000 after buying an additional 30,886 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $1,097,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,166.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Knight stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.04. 55,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,335. Black Knight Inc has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Black Knight to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

