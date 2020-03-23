Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,944 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $9,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 1,047.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock traded down $2.01 on Monday, reaching $23.62. 7,941,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,736,344. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

