Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 201.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,745 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $12,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.74. 11,186,287 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.72. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.