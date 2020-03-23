Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 105,584 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 12,907.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,584 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.28% of Watsco worth $19,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,602,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,684,000 after purchasing an additional 95,549 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 755,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,692 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 729,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,369,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 387,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.10. The stock had a trading volume of 26,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,564. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watsco Inc has a twelve month low of $136.45 and a twelve month high of $186.87.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.67.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.